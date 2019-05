The Latest: LaPierre says he’s “humbled” by board action

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the turmoil in the top ranks of the National Rifle Association(all times local):

8:30 p.m.

Wayne LaPierre, the longtime head of the National Rifle Association, said Monday he’s “humbled” by actions by the board Monday that kept him on as its CEO.

He beat back calls the past week for his resignation and survived this first real test in decades to retain control over the gun lobbying group.

“United we stand,” he said in a statement released by the NRA. “The NRA board of directors, our leadership team, and our more than 5 million members will come together as never before in support of our country’s constitutional freedoms.”

The unifying tone was in sharp contrast to the turmoil that embroiled the group this past week during its annual meetings in Indianapolis. Some factions among the NRA sought an overhaul of its leadership, describing allegations of financial mismanagement and that it has strayed from its core mission of gun safety and outdoor pursuits.

___

4:05 p.m.

Wayne LaPierre, the fiery head of the National Rifle Association, survived a challenge to his leadership on Monday.

The NRA’s board of directors met in executive session on Monday. A spokesman for the NRA says that LaPierre was re-elected as its CEO. The group also elected Carolyn Meadows as its new president.

The decision to keep LaPierre at the helm was announced through the NRA’s magazine, American Rifleman. It was confirmed to The Associated Press by NRA spokesman Andrew Arulanandam.

The leadership elections came just two days after retired Lt. Col. Oliver North relayed to a stunned gathering of members that he would not serve a second term and had essentially been ousted. North had sought LaPierre’s resignation and urged members to examine the NRA’s finances and operations.

LaPierre has countered that North was seeking to extort him. He has refused to step aside.

___

3:30 p.m

Under fire from inside and out, the National Rifle Association is holding a closed-door meeting of its board of directors to decide whether it’s time for a change in leadership and direction.

The organization is facing allegations from within of self-dealing, excessive spending and other financial mismanagement. And New York’s state attorney general has opened an investigation that could threaten the NRA’s tax-exempt status.

The 76-member board is expected to decide whether organizational changes — including the removal of Wayne LaPierre, its CEO and the longtime public face of the powerful gun lobby — need to take place to stave off punitive action by New York authorities.

The meeting began Monday and could extend into Tuesday.

