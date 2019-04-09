Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

The Latest: Mexican national murder suspect found hanged

April 9, 2019 2:53 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on the death of a Mexican national suspected of killing four people in Kansas and one in Missouri (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

A Mexican national accused of killing four people in Kansas and one in Missouri in 2016 is dead after being found hanging from a light fixture in his St. Louis jail cell.

Pablo Serrano-Vitorino was alone in his cell when he was found at 2:02 a.m. Tuesday. St. Louis Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Serrano-Vitorino had hanged himself and left a note written in Spanish. A spokesman for the city confirmed the death but declined further comment.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Serrano-Vitorino used a safety razor to try and kill himself in his Montgomery County, Missouri, jail cell soon after his arrest in March 2016.

Serrano-Vitorino was accused of fatally shooting four men at a home in Kansas City, Kansas, on the night of March 7, 2016. He was arrested a day later in Montgomery County, Missouri, where he was accused of killing Randy Nordman of New Florence.

Serrano-Vitorino was in the U.S. illegally.

He was being held in St. Louis awaiting trial in the Missouri case on a change of venue.

___

11:25 a.m.

A Mexican national accused of killing four people in Kansas and one in Missouri in 2016 is dead after being found unresponsive in his St. Louis jail cell.

A spokesman for the St. Louis mayor’s office says Pablo Serrano-Vitorino was found unresponsive and alone in his cell at 2:02 a.m. Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at a hospital about an hour later. No further details were released. He was 43.

Serrano-Vitorino was accused of fatally shooting four men at a home in Kansas City, Kansas, on the night of March 7. He was arrested a day later in Montgomery County, Missouri, where he was accused of killing Randy Nordman of New Florence.

Serrano-Vitorino was in the U.S. illegally.

He was being held in St. Louis awaiting trial in the Missouri case on a change of venue.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.