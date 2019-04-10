Trial plans continue for ex-officer accused of sex assault

ATLANTA (AP) — Trial preparations are underway for a former Georgia police officer accused of inappropriate sexual contact with four victims, including two minors.

WGCL-TV reports that preparations are continuing to see whether both sides are prepared for a trial involving former East Point police Sgt. Richard Gooddine.

Gooddine is accused of detaining a 15-year-old girl for violating curfew one night last year and sexually assaulting her before driving her home.

He’s also accused of trying to intimidate the victim while she was at a hospital and undergoing rape kit testing.

Gooddine was fired days later.

In 2017 and 2016, he was accused of inappropriately touching detained women, but internal investigations found no supporting evidence. In 2011, he was accused of sexually assaulting a minor. That case wasn’t prosecuted; officials said they were concerned about traumatizing the victim.

