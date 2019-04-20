Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Video caught woman dumping 7 puppies behind California store

April 20, 2019 4:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COACHELLA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are trying to identify a woman captured by security cameras tossing seven newborn puppies into a dumpster in Southern California.

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services released surveillance video of the woman pulling up to a dumpster behind an auto parts store in Coachella Thursday afternoon. The video shows her stepping out of a white Jeep, peering into a dumpster used for recyclables before dropping a plastic bag into the trash dumpster and driving away.

A man who rummaged through the trash shortly afterward spotted the bag and took it to the store. Authorities said the puppies, believed to be 3-day-old terrier mixes, may not have survived the 90-degree heat had they not been found within an hour of being dumped.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|28 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eight airmen designed an innovative tool estimated to save the Air Force $500k a year

Today in History

1927: First federal prison for women opens in West Virginia

Get our daily newsletter.