The Associated Press
 
Video: Deputy slams high school student’s head to the ground

April 19, 2019 3:15 pm
 
TAMARAC, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy is on restricted duty after cellphone video shows him banging the head of a pepper-sprayed teen against the ground.

Broward County sheriff’s deputy Christopher Krickovich was ordered Friday to surrender his gun and badge while Thursday’s fight is investigated.

The video shows Krickovich and Sgt. Greg Lacerra amid a crowd of mostly African American high school students outside a suburban Fort Lauderdale McDonald’s after a fight.

The video shows Lacerra pushing a teen’s head as he rises from the ground. The teen appears to say something to Lacerra, who sprays his face and throws him to the ground. Krickovich jumps on the teen, twice slamming his forehead and punching him.

The teen was charged with assaulting a police officer. Krickovich’s union didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

