Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Waffle House suing man who killed 4 in restaurant, father

April 23, 2019 5:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Waffle House is suing the man accused of killing four people in an attack on a Nashville, Tennessee, branch of their restaurant last year.

The suit filed Monday in state court seeks damages from Travis Reinking and his father, Jeffrey. It claims the elder Reinking was part of a civil conspiracy because he returned several guns to his son that had been confiscated and left in the father’s care. It adds the father knew his son was mentally unstable and dangerous.

One of the guns returned was a Bushmaster XM-15 used in the April 22, 2018, attack.

Besides at least $100,000 in damages, the Georgia-based restaurant chain wants the Reinkings to indemnify it against legal claims arising from the shooting.

Advertisement

Travis Reinking remains jailed on murder charges. His father’s attorney didn’t answer his phone late Tuesday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|29 Military Healthcare Event
4|30 2019 APG Advanced Briefing to Industry
5|2 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

2001: President George W. Bush forms commission on Social Security

Get our daily newsletter.