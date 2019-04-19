Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Wife wields piece of firewood to end fight between brothers

April 19, 2019 3:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a wild squabble between two West Virginia brothers came to an abrupt end when one of their wives cracked her brother-in-law in the head with a log.

A criminal complaint filed Thursday by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Edward Guy Cornish is facing multiple charges after a fight with his brother in Elkview.

The complaint says Cornish first pointed a rifle at his brother but the brother was able to wrestle the gun away. Deputies say Cornish then pulled out a large knife and tried to stab his brother.

That’s when the brother’s wife hit Cornish in the head with a piece of firewood, knocking him over.

Advertisement

Cornish left before authorities arrived but was arrested after returning to the scene.

He has requested a public defender but hasn’t been assigned a lawyer yet.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|27 Luke's Wings Heroes Gala
4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|28 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1984: President Reagan visits China

Get our daily newsletter.