Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Wild ponies corralled after visitors ignore warnings

April 7, 2019 7:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (AP) — Wild ponies living on Virginia’s Eastern Shore have been corralled because visitors ignored warnings against approaching the animals.

The Daily Times of Salisbury, Maryland, reported last week that the warnings were ignored at the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge. The ponies were moved to the south corral of Assateague Island.

The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company owns and cares for the Virginia pony herds on Assateague Island. Spokeswoman Denise Bowden said they’ve tried numerous times to educate the public. She warned that one kick or bite from one of the animals could badly injure someone.

The ponies will be corralled until the spring roundup April 12-13. That’s when the ponies get a health check and authorities see if any new foals have been born.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|17 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
4|18 Federal Contracting Network
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army paratroopers board plane to Italian drop zone

Today in History

1961: Bay of Pigs invasion begins

Get our daily newsletter.