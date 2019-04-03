Listen Live Sports

Woman killed in crossfire while driving home from church

April 3, 2019 1:40 pm
 
TUNICA, Miss. (AP) — A north Mississippi woman has died after authorities say she was caught in the crossfire of a shooting while driving home from church.

WHBQ-TV reports 26-year-old Skyeesha Pige was shot in the head and died after being taken to a Memphis, Tennessee, hospital.

Anfernee Harris and Dontarrius Hibbler are each charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault. A judge denied bail to Hibbler because he’s already on bail for 2018 aggravated assault charges. Harris remains jailed until he posts $300,000 bail. It’s unclear if either has a lawyer.

Ray Conley, Pige’s fiance, says he was mowing his lawn when a man arrived and began shooting at a second car. He says someone down the street started shooting. Conley says a bullet hit Pige in the eye and she crashed into a car.

