Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Woman plunges from 6th floor balcony at Florida beach resort

April 11, 2019 9:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old Florida woman fell to her death from a sixth floor hotel balcony after her boyfriend tried repeatedly to pull her to safety.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports an officer from the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue was patrolling Tuesday night and saw her fall from the balcony at the Holiday Inn property.

Daytona Beach police identified the woman as Alexis Carroll of Jacksonville.

Witnesses told investigators they heard a couple yelling in the room before the woman went onto the balcony.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Hotel security showed up and left. The woman returned to the balcony and yelled at the people next door for calling security.

Police say resort video cameras showed Carroll hanging off the balcony and her boyfriend trying to pull her to safety.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.