Woman sentenced in death of child who drowned in basement

April 9, 2019 4:24 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — A woman will spend up to 15 years in prison after an 11-month-old girl drowned in standing water and sewage after falling through a hole in an upstairs floor and into the basement of a Detroit home.

Tonya Peterson was sentenced Tuesday for involuntary manslaughter.

Ca’Mya Davis was unattended July 6 when she fell through the hole in a bedroom floor. Her death was ruled accidental. Peterson owns the home.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Dasiah Jordan left her daughter with the 29-year-old Peterson while she visited friends and that both women were aware of the hazard.

Jordan pleaded guilty to child abuse and involuntary manslaughter. She was sentenced Monday to a year in jail and probation.

