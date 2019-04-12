Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Woman survives stab to the head, leads police to suspect

April 12, 2019 4:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WESTOVER, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman had a knife sticking out of the back her head when she told authorities that she was stabbed by her daughter’s boyfriend.

The woman’s daughter, Kizzie Hardy, tells The Dominion Post that her mother wasn’t stabbed, but that her boyfriend Zachary Nipper actually threw a rack of drying dishes and the knife just got stuck. The victim told police she was attacked while trying to stop Nipper from choking someone Tuesday.

Westover Police Chief Rick Panico says Nipper is charged with malicious wounding and wanted in Maryland for felonious assault. Reports didn’t include comment from him.

Panico says Hardy told police she and Nipper smoked meth at the “flop house” scene. Hardy denied that to the newspaper and says her family is now being evicted.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Dominion Post, http://www.dominionpost.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.