Wrongful death lawsuit in texting suicide case resolved

April 10, 2019 9:08 am
 
BOSTON (AP) — The wrongful death lawsuit brought against the Massachusetts woman convicted of sending her suicidal boyfriend a series of text messages urging him to kill himself has been resolved.

Michelle Carter was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III. The 22-year-old woman, who was 17 at the time of Roy’s death, began serving a 15-month sentence in February.

Eric Goldman, an attorney for Roy’s mother, told the Boston Herald the case has been “resolved” but declined to provide details.

Carter’s attorneys also refused comment.

Roy killed himself by filling his pickup truck with carbon monoxide in a Fairhaven, Massachusetts, parking lot. When he had second thoughts about killing himself, Carter texted him to “get back in” the truck.

Information from: Boston Herald, http://www.bostonherald.com

