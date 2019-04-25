Listen Live Sports

WVa police officer accused of stalking is released from jail

April 25, 2019 5:13 am
 
BETHLEHEM, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia police officer accused of stalking an underage girl has posted bail and been released from custody.

News outlets report 29-year-old Bethlehem police Officer Daniel Eastham was arrested last week and released from custody Tuesday. He’s not allowed near the school or girl.

A police report says the mother of the Ohio County student told Eastham in November to leave her daughter alone. She also got a restraining order against him that was set to expire in September.

The report says he appeared at the school in January with gifts for the girl, who the report says was “visibly shaken and upset.” The student said Eastham would visit the school to “spy” on her.

Eastham is charged with stalking and violation of a protective order.

