1 dead, 1 hurt after vehicle flees traffic stop, crashes

May 8, 2019 6:12 pm
 
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Suburban Detroit police say a man has died and a woman has been critically injured after the car they were riding in sped away from an attempted traffic stop and crashed.

West Bloomfield Police Chief Curt Lawson says 36-year-old driver Mathew Lee Mercado of Waterford Township was pronounced dead upon arrival at a hospital after the early Wednesday crash. Lawson says Mercado’s passenger, 24-year-old Jazmene Shavonne Glynn of Warren, is on life-support at a hospital.

The Farmington Hills Police Department says in a statement that one of its officers tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation early Wednesday and the vehicle fled. The department says the officer stopped pursuing the vehicle, but it crashed shortly afterward in West Bloomfield Township.

The crash remains under investigation.

