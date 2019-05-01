Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

3 officers, 1 suspect recovering after shooting in Detroit

May 19, 2019 8:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police say three officers are recovering, including one who was shot, following an incident on the city’s west side.

Police Chief James Craig said during a news conference Sunday that officers stopped a vehicle about 11:40 p.m. Saturday after witnessing it speeding and driving the wrong way. After being stopped, the driver put the vehicle in reverse and pinned two officers between the car and their police cruiser.

Craig said the man then fled on foot and fired on police, striking one officer. He said police returned fire and struck the shooter five times before he broke into a house where he was later apprehended.

Craig said the shooter is currently in critical condition. He said all three officers are in stable condition.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
5|21 DOT 2019 Cybersecurity Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Academy freshmen climb Herndon Monumen

Today in History

1972: Nixon arrives in Moscow for historic summit

Get our daily newsletter.