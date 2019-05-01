Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

1 of 7 shot at off-campus house party in Indiana dies

May 20, 2019 6:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A coroner says one of seven people shot at an off-campus party near Ball State University in Indiana has died.

Delaware County Coroner Rick Howell says 17-year-old Daymarr Kennedy was pronounced dead at 11:45 a.m. Monday at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

The (Muncie) Star Press reports Kennedy was one of three young men critically wounded in the shootings early Saturday . The two others remained hospitalized Monday.

Police have arrested 19-year-old VaShaun Harnett of Muncie and charged him with two counts of attempted murder. Harnett is being held in the Delaware County Jail.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The university said in a statement Saturday that Harnett is not a Ball State student. It said one of the shooting victims was a student who had been treated and released from a Muncie hospital.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.