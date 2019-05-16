Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
16 people shot, 2 fatally, in violent St. Louis weekend

May 6, 2019 7:57 am
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say at least 16 people were shot over the weekend in 10 separate incidents in St. Louis, two of them fatally.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the victims included a woman who was slain in an alley Saturday afternoon. In another Saturday shooting, one person was killed and four others were wounded inside a van.

Police say two also were wounded near a light-rail station, and a 17-year-old was shot in the leg while playing basketball. The police department released few details about the shootings. A department spokeswoman said officers will provide more information Monday.

The shootings happened on the same weekend that Police Chief John Hayden appeared at a crime prevention summit to say crime was in retreat.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

