Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

2 boaters rescued after clinging to boat for 3 hours

May 30, 2019 1:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A man and a woman who spent three hours clinging to their capsized sailboat in the Atlantic Ocean about 65 miles (105 kilometers) off Atlantic City are safe.

The Coast Guard received a satellite distress signal from the 55-foot (17-meter) vessel Bertie on Wednesday evening. Coast Guard Petty Officer Andy Kendrick says the sailboat was headed to New York from the Bahamas when it encountered stormy conditions.

The Coast Guard launched a helicopter from Atlantic City and a plane from North Carolina. A Coast Guard cutter also was dispatched.

Kendrick says a rescue swimmer found the two hanging onto the capsized boat. They were hoisted aboard the helicopter.

Advertisement

The pair, who Kendrick says have been sailing around the world for the last two years, was transported to a hospital. There’s no word on their condition.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.