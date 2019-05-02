Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

2 bullets strike bus after students taken to Chicago museum

May 22, 2019 10:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say stray gunfire struck a suburban school bus after it dropped students at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago.

Chicago police and Northbrook School District 28 officials said only the driver was aboard the bus Tuesday morning when two bullets struck the vehicle. Authorities said the bus was at an intersection about a mile and a half south of the museum when the shooting occurred.

School officials say Chicago paramedics treated the female driver for a minor scrape and she was “shaken up.” Police said an altercation between two people standing near the bus turned into a shootout when the bus was struck by gunfire. No arrests have been made.

The Chicago Tribune reports a new bus was sent to take the students back to the suburbs.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Science News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.