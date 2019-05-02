Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

2 Texas men died trying to jump car over open drawbridge

May 24, 2019 1:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A Texas driver and his passenger are dead after they tried to jump the ramps on a closed drawbridge.

Louisiana State Police say it happened shortly after 2 a.m. Friday at the Black Bayou Bridge about six miles (9.65 kilometers) south of Lake Charles. Investigators say a boat on the Intracoastal Waterway was passing under the bridge, so it was closed to traffic.

Witnesses say the car’s passenger pushed the gate arm up and they drove up to the raised ramps. Then they backed up, and then accelerated forward, trying to jump to the other side. The vehicle landed in the water instead, and sank.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol

Today in History

1941: FDR proclaims emergency in response to Nazi threats

Get our daily newsletter.