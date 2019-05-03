Listen Live Sports

3 California parents plead guilty in college cheating scheme

May 24, 2019
 
BOSTON (AP) — Three California parents have pleaded guilty in the college admissions cheating scheme.

Marjorie Klapper, Jane Buckingham and Robert Flaxman pleaded guilty in Boston on Friday to a charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Klapper was charged with paying $15,000 to have someone cheat on her son’s ACT. Klapper, of Menlo Park, owns a jewelry business.

Authorities say Buckingham, a marketing executive from Beverly Hills, agreed to pay $50,000 to have someone take the ACT for her son.

Flaxman admitted to paying $75,000 to boost his daughter’s entrance exam score. The real estate developer is from Laguna Beach.

Thirteen parents have pleaded guilty so far in the case. The parents include “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman.

