3 charged after newborn left atop trash can in Chicago alley

May 10, 2019 4:00 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The teenage parents of a newborn left atop a trash can in Chicago are facing attempted murder charges, and the child’s grandmother is accused of lying to police about finding the baby.

At a juvenile court hearing on Friday for the 16-year-old mother and 17-year-old father, prosecutors presented a timeline showing that the baby was born Tuesday on Chicago’s northwest side nearly 10 hours before the father’s 37-year-old mother finally took him to a fire station and told firefighters she’d found the newborn around the corner.

The father’s mother is charged with disorderly conduct for falsely reporting how she ended up with the child. The Associated Press isn’t naming her to avoid identifying the teens.

Police say the baby’s condition at a hospital has improved to serious from critical.

