Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

3 dead, 2 others injured in shooting at St. Louis home

May 14, 2019 8:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left three dead and two others wounded in a St. Louis home.

Police Chief John Hayden says police arrived around 9 p.m. Monday and spoke to one victim on the porch of a home and then found the other victims inside. Police say one of the wounded men is in critical condition after being shot in the head, while the other survivor is in serious condition with a leg wound.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the victims’ names, describing them only as black males in their 20s and 30s. No information was provided about a suspect or motive.

The shooting took place inside an area where the chief pledged to focus crime-fighting resources starting in 2018.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.