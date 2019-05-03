Listen Live Sports

3 ex-jail workers indicted in handcuffed inmate’s beating

May 9, 2019 11:04 am
 
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Three former corrections officers have been indicted in connection with the alleged beating of a handcuffed inmate at the Louisville, Kentucky, jail.

News outlets report a U.S. Department of Justice statement says the federal indictment Wednesday named David Schwartz, Devan Edwards and Donna Gentry.

Schwartz is charged with violating an inmate’s civil rights by assaulting the handcuffed inmate and writing false reports about the April 2018 incident. Edwards is also charged for playing a role in the alleged assault. Gentry is charged with obstruction of justice for filing a false report and directing a subordinate to file a false report.

Metro corrections director Mark Bolton fired Schwartz and Edwards after viewing video that appears to show Schwartz punching then-19-year-old inmate Terry Whitehead.

It wasn’t clear if the accused have attorneys.

