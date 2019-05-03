Listen Live Sports

3 Long Island teens arrested in high school bomb plot

May 2, 2019
 
BOHEMIA, N.Y. (AP) — Three teenagers on Long Island have been arrested on charges they plotted to build and detonate a bomb at their school.

Suffolk County police say officers responded to Connetquot High School in Bohemia Thursday morning after a school administrator reported that multiple students overhead the three 16-year-olds discussing the plot on a bus ride home Wednesday.

Police say the students, two males and a female, were arrested at the public school on felony charges of fourth-degree conspiracy. Their names were not released.

Police say a copy of “The Anarchist Cookbook” was found at one of the teen’s home. The book contains bomb making instructions.

School officials released a statement calling it an “isolated incident” and said they “will continue to take every threat of school violence seriously.”

