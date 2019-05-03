Listen Live Sports

3 people dead, 2 injured following St. Louis shooting

May 13, 2019 11:33 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Police say five people have been shot, including three who died, following a shooting at a home on the city’s north side.

Authorities say the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Shreve.

Police said one victim is in critical condition, while another is in serious but stable condition.

Police Chief John Hayden said during a news conference Monday night that all five victims were black males in their 20s and 30s. He said police arrived to find one victim on the porch of the home and went inside, where the four others were found

No further information was immediately available.

