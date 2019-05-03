Listen Live Sports

3 rescued after plane crashes in Alaska

May 21, 2019 9:52 pm
 
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Coast Guard says a plane has crashed in Alaska’s Prince William Sound.

Officials say all three people on board the Cessna A185F Skywagon were picked up Tuesday by good Samaritans following the crash.

Two of the people were being flown by helicopter to an Anchorage hospital. The other person was being transported by boat for treatment in the community of Whittier.

Officials say the extent of injuries was not immediately known.

The Coast Guard says Cordova police reported at 2 p.m. that the Cessna crashed into Cascade Bay.

The incident comes one day after a passenger and the pilot of a Beaver floatplane were killed when the aircraft crashed in Metlakatla Harbor on Monday afternoon.

