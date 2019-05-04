Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
4 face charges in alleged riot at North Dakota youth prison

May 8, 2019 5:54 pm
 
MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — Authorities have charged four teenagers with multiple felonies in adult court for what they described at a riot last year at North Dakota’s youth prison.

The four are accused of assaulting staff while trying to escape on Jan. 28, 2018, from the Youth Correctional Center outside of Mandan. Five male workers in supervisory or security roles received medical attention for minor injuries and did not miss any work.

Charges against the youths range from assault to terrorizing to escape.

Elijah Barse, of Rapid City, South Dakota, appeared in court Tuesday and had bond set at $100,000, in part because he is considered a flight risk, The Bismarck Tribune reported. Court documents don’t list an attorney for him.

Gavin Johnson and Starson Buckles, both of Mandan, pleaded not guilty earlier and are set for trial July 10. Julian Wolf, of Bismarck, pleaded guilty in March and awaits sentencing.

All of the boys are in their upper teens, according to court documents. They were residents of a housing unit for male juveniles considered high risk or high maintenance, according to the state Corrections Department.

This story has been corrected to show that Barse appeared in court Tuesday, not Monday, and that the incident happened in 2018, not 2019.

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com

Get our daily newsletter.