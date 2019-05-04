Listen Live Sports

4 from Indiana sentenced for veterans’ fundraising fraud

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Four southern Indiana residents have been sentenced after authorities say they pocketed more than $125,000 through fundraisers touted as benefiting veterans and their families.

Federal prosecutors say James Linville was sentenced this week to five years in prison; Joanie Watson was sentenced to more than three years; and Thomas Johnson and Amy Bennett were sentenced to three years. All four had been indicted on charges alleging that they solicited funds from individuals and businesses in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio.

They allegedly pocketed more than $125,000 in cash, gift cards, merchandise and other donations to the Wounded Warrior Fund Inc. and the Wounded Warrior Foundation Inc.

Prosecutors say many of the 1,000 donors were led to believe they were donating to the Wounded Warrior Project , a nationally known legitimate organization.

