Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

4 killed in Arizona head-on crash involving wrong-way driver

May 5, 2019 4:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say four people have been killed in a head-on car crash involving a wrong-way driver near Green Valley.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 19.

They say the 52-year-old woman driving the wrong way died in the crash.

DPS officials say a Tucson mother and her three children were in the other vehicle.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

They say only one of the three children survived the crash and was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The names of the four people killed weren’t immediately released.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 The Children's Inn at NIH - An...
5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.