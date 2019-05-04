Listen Live Sports

4 people killed in 2-vehicle crash south of Omaha

May 28, 2019 7:59 am
 
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) — Eastern Nebraska officials report four people have died in a head-on crash on a highway south of Omaha.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the crash happened Sunday night on U.S. Highway 75 near the unincorporated community of Beaver Lake. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a minivan turned onto the highway, traveling northbound in the southbound lane. The van then hit a car head-on.

Killed were 57-year-old Walter Guy Minshall, of Omaha; 49-year-old Brenda Sue Minshall, of Madison; 53-year-old Constance Joann Gillott, of Plattsmouth; and 20-year-old Taylor Grasewicz, of Beaver Lake.

The sheriff’s office says all three occupants of the van were killed, as was the driver of the car. Three passengers in the car were injured.

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com

