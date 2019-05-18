Listen Live Sports

50 arrested, guns and drugs seized in Waterbury bust

May 18, 2019 12:20 pm
 
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say they have arrested 50 people and seized drugs and guns during an investigation that was spurred by heroin-related deaths.

Authorities in Waterbury began the raids at 5 a.m. Friday after having obtained 92 arrest warrants for 52 people. Officials say 135 law enforcement officials took part.

Police say officers arrested 41 of the 52 people who were sought and took another nine people into custody on drug-related charges.

Officials say they seized 8 ounces of raw heroin, several thousand bags of heroin packaged for sale, more than $15,000 in cash, two cars, two handguns and one rifle.

Authorities say the investigation into heroin trafficking began in September and is continuing.

