Accused grocery store shooter ruled incompetent for trial

May 9, 2019 6:55 pm
 
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a man accused of killing two black people at a Kentucky grocery store is not mentally competent to stand trial on state charges, but that could change.

The Courier Journal reports that Judge Annie O’Connell ruled Gregory Bush is incompetent to stand trial on state charges including murder and wanton endangerment. He has pleaded not guilty.

O’Connell said Bush is likely to regain competency. She scheduled a July 24 hearing.

A doctor testified Thursday that Bush likely would be found competent to stand trial in the future. Bush will receive medication at a psychiatric center.

Bush has pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges in the October shootings of 69-year-old Maurice Stallar and 67-year-old Vickie Lee Jones at a Kroger in suburban Louisville.

