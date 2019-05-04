Listen Live Sports

Acting Michigan State leader recovering at home after fall

May 4, 2019 4:04 pm
 
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University officials say interim President Satish Udpa is home from the hospital after falling on stage during commencement ceremonies.

The Detroit News reports Saturday that Udpa is recovering after what officials described as “a health incident” on Friday. A statement released by the East Lansing school says he is resting this weekend and will likely take some time off in the coming days.

The nature of Udpa’s health problem hasn’t been revealed.

Udpa, university administrator and former engineering dean, was named acting president in January after the forced resignation of interim President John Engler.

Engler was ousted after saying some victims enjoyed publicity from the scandal involving imprisoned sexual abuser Larry Nassar, a campus sports doctor.

___

Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/

