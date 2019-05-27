Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Airman killed in WWII to be buried in California

May 27, 2019 2:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A New York airman who died in World War II will be buried in Southern California 75 years after his bomber crashed in the Pacific.

The Press-Enterprise reports that a memorial service for Staff Sgt. Vincent J. Rogers will be held June 5 at the Riverside National Cemetery.

Rogers’ remains were identified earlier this year after being recovered from the Pacific atoll of Tarawa.

Rogers of Snyder, New York, and six others crew members died when their B-24 bomber crashed into a lagoon in January 1944.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

The airman’s story is the centerpiece of an exhibit at the March Field Air Museum, which is near the airfield where he trained and the Riverside cemetery.

The exhibit features his letters and other artifacts of his service.

___

Information from: The Press-Enterprise, http://www.pe.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
5|29 Chief Data, Analytics Officers &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy landing craft enters the well deck of transport dock ship

Today in History

1922: Former President Taft dedicates Lincoln Memorial

Get our daily newsletter.