Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Hurricane Center: Andrea will ‘degenerate,’ no harm to land

May 21, 2019 12:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — The first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season was fizzling out Tuesday over the western Atlantic, far from any shore.

The National Hurricane Center said Subtropical Storm Andrea was about 280 miles (450 kilometers) west-southwest of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds dropping to about 35 mph (55 kph). As of 11 a.m., it was moving northward at 8 mph (13 kph) and turning northeastward.

The Miami-based center said people in Bermuda should monitor the storm’s progress.

But it says “Andrea is expected to degenerate into a remnant low” pressure system without posing a hazard to land.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.