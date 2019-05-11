Listen Live Sports

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

May 11, 2019 4:33 am
 
Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes children flying a kite from a dilapidated building in Caracas, Venezuela; Ramadan observations in Indian-controlled Kashmir; and family members greeting Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

This gallery contains photos from the week of May 4-10, 2019.

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

