AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes children flying a kite from a dilapidated building in Caracas, Venezuela; Ramadan observations in Indian-controlled Kashmir; and family members greeting Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of May 4-10, 2019.

___

___

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

