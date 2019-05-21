Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Arkansas man charged with murder after body found in car

May 21, 2019 2:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man faces a murder charge after sheriff’s deputies said they found a body in his car during an April traffic stop.

The Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reports Tuesday that 58-year-old Keith Ashlock has been charged with first-degree murder after deputies found evidence of a crime scene at his home.

Authorities identified the body as 65-year-old Jimmy Fryar.

The Garland County Sheriff’s Office says Ashlock fled when a deputy tried to stop him April 30 for driving a vehicle with an unauthorized vanity license plate. Ashlock crashed through the gate of a condominium complex and was arrested on the roof of a condo.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Ashlock is being held on $200,000 bond. He’s also charged with fleeing police, criminal mischief and obstruction. The public defender’s office is representing him and declined comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.