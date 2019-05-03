Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Autopsy: Indiana murder suspect died in jail of cancer

May 3, 2019 10:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — An autopsy has determined that a man who died in jail in March after pleading guilty to murder in the 1988 beating death of a pregnant Indiana woman died of cancer.

St. Joseph County Deputy Coroner Mike Samp gave an update Thursday to the South Bend Tribune on the investigation into 78-year-old George Kearney’s death at the St. Joseph County Jail.

Kearney died before a scheduled sentencing hearing in March. Prosecutors at the time said Kearney was terminally ill. Shortly after his death a judge accepted Kearney’s plea and convicted him.

Kearney admitted killing 28-year-old Miriam Rice. She was abducted June 24, 1988, while walking her dog in a park. Kearney’s former girlfriend, 56-year-old Barbara Brewster, also was charged with murder and is awaiting trial.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

Information from: South Bend Tribune, http://www.southbendtribune.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|8 The Green Book Compliance Training...
5|10 Dwight D. Eisenhower Award Dinner
5|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

POMPOC participants jump from a black hawk in Georgia

Today in History

1914: Woodrow Wilson proclaims the first Mother’s Day holiday

Get our daily newsletter.