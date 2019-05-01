Listen Live Sports

Baltimore teen found guilty of slaying police officer

May 1, 2019 12:23 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore teenager has been convicted of felony murder after fatally striking a Maryland police officer with a stolen Jeep.

Jurors in suburban Baltimore County handed down the verdict Wednesday. Dawnta Harris, who’s 17 but was tried as an adult, faces life in prison.

Officer Amy Caprio died in May 2018 while responding to a suspicious vehicle report.

Jurors watched Caprio’s body-worn camera footage. She could be heard repeatedly ordering Harris out of the car. The 29-year-old drew her pistol and screamed “Stop! Stop!” The Jeep slammed into her.

Three others, identified as Harris’ accomplices, also face murder charges. They’re accused of burglarizing a home when Caprio was hit.

Under Maryland law, if someone’s killed during a burglary, accomplices can be found guilty of the slaying along with the killer.

