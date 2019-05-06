Listen Live Sports

Baylor announces $100M gift, largest in university’s history

May 6, 2019 10:09 am
 
WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor University has announced a $100 million donation that administrators say is the largest gift in school history.

A Baylor statement says the donor wishes to remain anonymous.

The donation, announced Saturday night in Waco, has been earmarked for Baylor’s $1.1 billion Give Light philanthropic campaign that includes teaching, research and service. School officials say the campaign has so far raised $692 million.

Baylor is the world’s largest Baptist university, with enrollment of about 17,000.

