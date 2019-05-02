Listen Live Sports

Body of man swept away by floods found in southern Oklahoma

May 2, 2019 1:28 pm
 
DUNCAN, Okla. (AP) — Authorities in southern Oklahoma say they’ve recovered the body of a 57-year-old man who disappeared after he was swept away by floodwaters while riding an all-terrain vehicle.

Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney says the body of Faron Morgan was found in a pasture about 8:45 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say Morgan disappeared Wednesday near Comanche, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City. McKinney says Morgan was examining his property on the ATV when water swept him away.

Authorities say the pasture where Morgan’s body was found had been flooded by heavy rainfall from severe storms that inundated the region Wednesday.

Morgan is the third person killed in in severe storms in the state. The bodies of a man and a woman who died in separate incidents were discovered Wednesday.

