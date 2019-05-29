Listen Live Sports

Body of missing Indiana kayaker found along Lake Michigan

May 29, 2019 12:18 pm
 
PORTER, Ind. (AP) — Indiana conservation officers have recovered the body of a man who vanished during a kayaking trip on Lake Michigan.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says 23-year-old Jacob Sandy’s body was pulled from the lake Wednesday morning in Porter, Indiana, after an Indiana Dunes State Park employee spotted it along the shoreline.

The South Bend man was last seen on May 18 , just before a strong storm swept the area. His kayak was found three days later along the lake in New Buffalo, Michigan.

Conservation Officer Tyler Brock says Sandy’s relatives identified his body, and it’s believed that he died from accidental drowning.

The Oakland Press of Pontiac reports that Sandy was originally from the Detroit suburb of Birmingham, Michigan, and he moved to South Bend after graduating from college.

