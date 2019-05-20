Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Bond reduction denied for woman accused of torturing toddler

May 20, 2019 3:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia judge has declined to reduce bail for a Fairmont woman accused of locking her 3-year-old son in a closet, torturing him and depriving him of food and water.

The Times West Virginian reports 28-year-old Brittany Nicole Lippincott on Thursday requested her bail drop from $100,000 to $30,000. She was arrested this month on charges including child neglect resulting in serious injury.

A criminal complaint says authorities received an anonymous tip that Lippincott was selling illegal drugs at her home, prompting authorities to conduct a welfare check. Authorities say she had outstanding warrants on drug charges. The complaint says the emaciated and bruised toddler told authorities his genitals and lips were injured when “mom hurt me with the pliers.”

The case now goes to the county circuit court.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

___

Information from: Times West Virginian, http://www.timeswv.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
5|21 DOT 2019 Cybersecurity Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army soldiers on the move during a readiness exercise in Poland

Today in History

1958: First US-launched satellite makes final transmission

Get our daily newsletter.