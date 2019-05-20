Listen Live Sports

Bond set for man charged with abducting Texas girl

May 20, 2019 4:42 pm
 
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Bond has been set at $100,000 for a Texas man accused of abducting an 8-year-old girl as she walked with her mother in Fort Worth over the weekend.

Michael Webb was being held in the Tarrant County jail Monday. The 51-year-old is charged with aggravated kidnapping.

Police say the girl was walking through a leafy neighborhood with her mother Saturday evening when Webb pulled up in his car and grabbed her. Officers later found Webb and the girl at the hotel after witnesses reported seeing the car there.

A spokeswoman for the Tarrant County District Attorney’s office says Webb has not been indicted and the case is pending.

Jail records did not list an attorney for Webb.

