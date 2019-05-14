Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Bookkeeper accused of stealing more than $200K from churches

May 14, 2019 6:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A bookkeeper is accused of stealing more than $200,000 from at least three Open Bible Churches in the Des Moines area.

Polk County court records say 54-year-old Michelene Kinning is charged with four counts of theft. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

Authorities say she wrote unauthorized checks to herself from the churches’ bank accounts from 2010 until she was fired last year.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.