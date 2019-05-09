Listen Live Sports

Charges dropped for man who wouldn’t remove obscene sticker

May 9, 2019 6:57 pm
 
LAKE CITY, Fla. (AP) — Charges have been dropped against a Florida man who refused to remove what a deputy considered an obscene sticker from his vehicle’s window.

The State Attorney’s Office in Columbia County filed court documents Thursday saying it won’t prosecute 23-year-old Dillon Shane Webb, who had been charged with obscenity and resisting an officer without violence. The filing said a valid defense could be raised under the First Amendment, which protects free speech.

An arrest report says a deputy stopped Webb in Lake City on Sunday because of a sexually explicit sticker. The deputy cited Webb for obscenity with a notice to appear in court.

Officials say the deputy told Webb to alter the sticker to change the derogatory part, but Webb refused. The deputy then charged Webb with resisting.

Webb was briefly jailed.

