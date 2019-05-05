Listen Live Sports

Chemical tossed from above on teens at NY party; 10 treated

May 5, 2019 10:08 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Police say 10 teenagers who went to a party in a New York City public housing complex ended up at hospitals after someone tossed a caustic substance on them from above.

Authorities were investigating Sunday after the injuries Saturday night in a courtyard off Third Street in Manhattan’s East Village.

The victims range in age from 15 to 18 and reported burns or irritation to their skin. Police don’t yet know where the substance — possibly drain cleaner or something similar — was thrown from.

Valerie Vail told The New York Times that her daughter suffered coin-sized burns on her back, chest and arms. Her daughter is a high-school sophomore.

The newspaper says residents had called police to complain about noise from the large party.

