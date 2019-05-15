Chicago alderman accused of lying about car being stolen

CHICAGO (AP) — Police have arrested a Chicago alderman on charges alleging that he lied when he reported his car had been stolen in January.

Police say a news release that Alderman Proco “Joe” Moreno was arrested Tuesday night on felony charges of insurance fraud and obstruction of justice. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Moreno reported on Jan. 4 that his car was missing.

Weeks later, police located the car and charged the woman who was driving it with misdemeanor trespass to a motor vehicle. But after the woman told investigators that she had dated Moreno and that he had let her use the car, prosecutors dropped the charges against her and police investigated further.

Moreno lost his bid for re-election and his term is set to end May 20.

